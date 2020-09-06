Novak Djokovic Apologizes for Hitting Judge with Ball at US Open: 'So Wrong'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic apologized after being defaulted from the 2020 U.S. Open for striking a line judge with a ball.

Djokovic addressed the matter in an Instagram post:

"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I'm not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior."

The No. 1 seed dropped serve to Pablo Carreno Busta, falling behind 6-5 in the first set. He responded by hitting the ball in the direction of the line judge.

Tournament officials deliberated on the court immediately after the incident and determined Djokovic's offense met the threshold for disqualification. The USTA said in a statement his intent was irrelevant with regard to the outcome:

"In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting the ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the US Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 US Open. Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any and all fines levied with respect to the offending incident."

The New York Times' Ben Rothenberg provided a deeper explanation and concluded the rules made it clear that a default was the necessary outcome.

Djokovic still had to win the tournament, but the U.S. Open men's singles draw offered him a relatively straightforward path to his 18th Grand Slam title. Without Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer in the field, he was the heavy favorite.

Carreno Busta is instead the one moving on to the quarterfinals, where he'll play either Denis Shapovalov or David Goffin.

The U.S. Open will also crown a first-time Grand Slam champion, something that hasn't happened since Marin Cilic prevailed in the 2014 installment. One of Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, Andy Murray or Stan Wawrinka has captured every Grand Slam title since then.