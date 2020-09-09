College Football Picks: Week 2 Predictions for Every Game

1 of 6

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m. ET Thursday (ACC Network)

UAB will certainly get some prime-time viewing from this most unusual college football season. The Blazers were the first FBS team to take the field this season, beating Central Arkansas 45-35 on Thursday. This Thursday, they'll play the only game of the night with a chance to pull off what would be one of the biggest wins in program history.

UAB is 6-50 all-time against current Power Five opponents. Two of those wins came against Baylor while the Bears were mired in a 14-year streak (1996-2009) of sub-.500 seasons. Two of the other wins were against TCU in the early 2000s while the Horned Frogs were in Conference USA. The Blazers also beat a pretty bad Mississippi State team in 2004. But they did have an impressive win over LSU in 2000—one month into Nick Saban's first season as the Tigers head coach.

Whether this would top that Y2K-era victory is an argument we can have if the upset happens, but a road win over Miami would be a massive statement for sure.

Meanwhile, the home favorite in this matchup is breaking in some key transfers and hoping to get off on the right foot after a disappointing 13-13 record over the past two seasons.

Former Houston quarterback D'Eriq King was a critical acquisition for a team that—how do we put this nicely?—has not quite excelled in the quarterback department as of late. Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell was supposed to be that exciting pickup last offseason, but he was never given a chance. Things should be different with King, and it should infuse Miami with the offense necessary to contend in the ACC.

The Canes also picked up the best available edge-rusher in Quincy Roche (Temple). He had 13 sacks last year and 26 over the past three years. We were initially giddy about getting to watch him line up opposite Greg Rousseau for one year, but Roche will instead replace Rousseau, who opted out.

The UAB offense looked potent in the opener against Central Arkansas, but it better eliminate the turnovers if it wants to have any chance in this one. In the first half, a UAB interception was returned to the 4-yard-line, setting up one UCA touchdown. There was a fumble returned for a touchdown before intermission. Gaffes like that against Miami would result in a blowout. I expect this one will be a little close for Canes comfort, though.

Prediction: Miami 38, UAB 27