Byron Scott Questions NBA Opportunities for Black Coaches Amid Steve Nash Hiring

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

After the Brooklyn Nets surprisingly hired Steve Nash as head coach despite no prior coaching experience, former coach and player Byron Scott was upset about the lack of opportunities for Black coaches.

As Scott told TMZ Sports, even when Black coaches are hired, it usually is in a much tougher scenario:

"We don't get those jobs where you have built in superstardom guys on their roster right away," Scott said. "We get the jobs where you have to try to make something out of nothing, and then when you don't or you're not able to do it, they'll say, 'See, we gave him an opportunity.'"

He noted the Nets are already built to contend for a title with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and more going into the 2020-21 season.

Scott was the head coach for four franchises, each of which was beginning a rebuild at the time of his hiring. Neither the Nets, Hornets, Cavaliers nor Lakers won more than 26 games in the coach's first season with the team. He eventually led the Nets and Hornets to the playoffs, taking the Nets to the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003.

He indicated coaches like Mark Jackson and Jacque Vaughn have also faced similar uphill battles.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 59-year-old believes players could do a better job of pushing teams to hire minority candidates, noting Kobe Bryant was a big reason he got his position in Los Angeles.

"Our players don’t do a good enough job for advocating for Black coaches and that's just something that we have to change as well."

Still, it comes down to the teams to provide these coaches with better opportunities.