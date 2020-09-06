Angels' Mike Trout Fastest in MLB History to Hit 300 HRs, Steal 200 Bases

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout added another line to his Baseball Hall of Fame resume when he became the fastest player in Major League Baseball history to hit 300 home runs and steal 200 bases on Saturday during the first game of a home doubleheader against the Houston Astros.

Per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN's Aiden Gonzalez), Trout pulled off the 300-homer, 200-stolen base feat in his 1,235th game. Legendary outfielder Willie Mays previously held the record by hitting those marks in 1,295 contests.

Trout stole his 200th base on Aug. 31, 2019 against the Boston Red Sox. He has 201 for his career.

The 29-year-old now also leads the Angels' all-time home run list by himself after surpassing Tim Salmon, who hit 299 for the Halos.

Trout had himself a day on Saturday, going 3-for-3 with a homer, a pair of doubles, four runs and two RBI. His homer off Brandon Bielak pulled the Halos within 4-3 in the third inning at the time.

The Angels eventually won the first game of the doubleheader 10-9 after Jo Adell's walk-off home run.