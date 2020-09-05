Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Even Series with Game 2 Win vs. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets scored 44 points in the first quarter and played excellent defense otherwise as they evened their Western Conference Semifinal playoff series at one game apiece with the Los Angeles Clippers 110-101 on Saturday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic combined to score 44 of their 53 points in the first half. Jokic had 24 points and 10 rebounds at halftime. Murray finished with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting.

The Clippers struggled from the field, with Kawhi Leonard going just 4-of-17 and the team shooting 40.9 percent overall. Paul George led the Clips with 22 points.

L.A. cut the Denver lead to seven on two occasions in the fourth quarter but could not come closer.

Notable Performances

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: 26 points, 18 rebounds

Nuggets PG Jamal Murray: 27 points, 6 assists

Nuggets PF Paul Millsap: 13 points, 6 rebounds

Clippers F Paul George: 22 points, 8 rebounds

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 13 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists

Clippers C Ivica Zubac: 15 points, 9 rebounds

What's Next?

Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at 9 p.m. ET. TNT will televise the contest.

Games 4 and 5 will occur Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.