UFC Fight Night 177 Results: Michelle Waterson, Ottman Azaitar Headline Winners

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Michelle Waterson closed out UFC Fight Night 177 from the UFC's Apex Facility in Las Vegas with a split decision win over Angela Hill.

Hill opened the fight with relentless pressure. When she wasn't throwing kicks or punches, she was using her footwork to make sure she was backing Waterson down and keeping her within striking distance at all times.

Waterson came out in the second more aggressive. She countered Hill and upped her takedown game although Overkill was able to negate that part of her game for the most part.

That trend ended in the third round where Waterson landed her first takedown that actually stuck. She was able to get top position and work some ground-and-pound throughout the process to turn the tide a bit in the round.

The fourth round saw a return to Overkill's near-perfect takedown defense. But Waterson adjusted and did some damage in the stand-up game. The two combined to throw a total of 460 total strikes in the first four rounds in the competitive fight.

With both fighters having their moments in a fast-paced bout, the fight went to the fifth and final round with a lot potentially on the line. The two didn't disappoint in putting on another entertaining round with non-stop action.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ultimately, Waterson was able to convince two of the three judges that she deserved to have her hand raised in a really fun and competitive bout.

The women's strawweight bout capped off a night of interesting fights that included a dominant performance from Ottman Azaitar, a unique submission win for Ed Herman and an impressive Bobby Green showing.

Main Card

Angela Hill vs. Michelle Waterson

Ottman Azaitar def. Khama Worthy by TKO at 1:33 of Round 1

Roxanne Modafferi def. Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ed Herman def. Mike Rodriguez by submission (kimura) at 4:01 of Round 3

Bobby Green def. Alan Patrick by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Billy Quarantillo def. Kyle Nelson by KO (punches) at :07 of Round 3

Prelims

Sijara Eubanks def. Julia Avila by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Kevin Croom def. Roosevelt Roberts by submission (standing guillotine choke) at :31 of Round 1

Alexandr Romanov def. Roque Martinez by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:22 of Round 2

Jalin Turner def. Brok Weaver by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:20 of Round 2

Bryan Barberena def. Anthony Ivy by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sabina Mazo def. Justine Kish by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:57 of Round 3

Ottman Azaitar def. Khama Worthy

No time was wasted in the co-main event as Ottman Azaitar overwhelmed Khama Worthy with punches early in the first round to draw the stoppage win.

Azaitar threw a looping right and left that had Worthy reeling initially. Once there was blood in the water he wasted no time in overwhelming Worthy with hooks and overhands until the referee was forced to call the stoppage.

The 30-year-old lived up to his Bulldozer moniker in this one. Worthy was expected to be a much bigger challenge in his second UFC fight than Teemu Packalen. The Moroccan slugger knocked him out in his first UFC fight but he proved he's ready for even bigger and better competition.

This is Worthy's first loss in the UFC. He holds wins over Luis Pena and Devonte Smith so there's still hope for a bright future. This was more about the kind of power and potential that Azaitar has.

Roxanne Modafferi def. Andrea Lee

Six years ago, Roxanne Modafferi defeated Andrea Lee by split decision. A lot has gone down since that win but the result remained the same when they met again in 2020.

Modafferi and Lee largely stuck to their roles of grappler and striker respectively. According to the ESPN stats, the Happy Warrior had four minutes and 49 seconds of control as opposed to Lee's one minute and 37 seconds.

Lee was able to outstrike Modafferi on the feet and outlanded her in significant strikes throughout the fight, 97-60. But judges typically favor whoever spends a lot of time on top in the grappling exchanges and that was Modafferi for most of the fight.

The win continues a streak of alternating wins and losses for the 37-year-old Modafferi that has continued through her last nine fights. For Lee, this is the third consecutive loss and a major blow to her hopes of being a contender in the division.

Ed Herman def. Mike Rodriguez

Mike Rodriguez nearly beat Ed Herman in the second round. However, on the official ledger, it will read that Herman defeated Rodriguez in the third round via submission.

To Herman's credit, the kimura he used to end the fight is a great example of veteran savvy and heart. He rallied after being thoroughly beaten in the second round. However, the controversy came when the referee stopped the bout after an alleged low blow from Rodriguez.

Replay appeared to show there was no low blow. Herman had been floored by a knee to the body and was given five minutes to recover.

He took advantage of the recovery time, survived the rest of the round and hung around long enough to lock in a kimura from bottom position and score his first submission win since 2012.

This was a tough break for Rodriguez who was on his way to notching back-to-back wins in the UFC for the first time but made one mistake that cost him.

Bobby Green def. Alan Patrick

Bobby Green continues to see an unlikely career renaissance in 2020. He got his third win in three months with a comprehensive unanimous decision win over Alan Patrick on short notice.

Green, who was 1-5-1 in his last seven fights before this year, was just a cut above Patrick through all three rounds. Anytime Patrick threw something, Green was there to counter or nullify his offense.

As Ariel Helwani noted, Green has kept busy and taken advantage of all the opportunities he's been afforded in this compressed schedule. With the UFC putting on events just about every weekend, he has stayed active and is on a roll.

Green's turnaround has been impressive. However, he's mostly been fighting lower-level competition. Still, this is the best form we've seen from him since his early run in the UFC when he signed with the company after a successful stint in Strikeforce.

Billy Quarantillo def. Kyle Nelson

Billy Quarantillo kicked off the main card with a strong performance. After a back-and-forth first round, he just kept coming forward and it paid off in a big way as he scored the third-round TKO.

Quarantillo ended the second round strong as an elbow stunned Nelson. He followed up with ground-and-pound that nearly stopped the fight in the second. The bell saved his opponent then, but it couldn't once the third and final round started.

The 31-year-old landed a right hand that may have broken Nelson's orbital bone and sent him face-first to the floor.

Quarantillo is now 3-0 in the UFC after earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series. Each of those three rounds he's shown a little something different. He showed he can go the distance in a decision win and submitted Jacob Kilburn in his promotional debut.