"I'm really glad we're not playing today," he said. "We'd have had a hard time beating anybody, so that might be a blessing in itself."

This isn't the first time Pruitt has had to adjust his team's schedule to accommodate for issues related to COVID-19. He elected not to hold practice on Aug. 28 because of some positive tests.

Per Blake Toppmeyer of the Knoxville News Sentinel, Pruitt believes the Volunteers will likely be able to hold between 20 to 22 of their allotted 25 team practices leading up to the start of the regular season.

Toppmeyer noted that SEC rules "mandate that anyone who had a high-risk contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 is required to quarantine for 14 days."



Tennessee is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 26 against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.