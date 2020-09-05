Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan Could Be 'Ready to Play a Game in 2 Weeks'

Tony Ding/Associated Press

There are no plans for Big Ten fall sports to be played, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh believes his team could be ready to play soon.

During a protest at Michigan's campus Saturday, Harbaugh said the Wolverines could be "ready to play a game in two weeks" if allowed:

Per the Associated Press (h/t WXYZ ABC in Detroit), parents of Michigan football players led the protest of the Big Ten's decision outside the football stadium.

Dan Patrick reported on his show Tuesday that the Big Ten was "targeting" an Oct. 10 start date for football if the conference "can pass updated safety measures and procedures."

CBSSports.com's Dennis Dodd refuted that report, noting there was "no immediate plan" for Big Ten university presidents to meet for another vote. One source told Dodd a potential Oct. 10 start "ain't happening."

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told ESPN's Mark Schlabach on Aug. 11 all fall sports were being postponed following a vote by conference presidents and chancellors:

"As you gather information on a daily basis, that's what day-to-day is. We have to still plan. By organizing schedules and making announcements, we made it very clear—I thought I was very clear in that it's a day-to-day decision, and we're going to do what's best for the health and wellness of our student-athletes."

The protest at Michigan's football stadium comes two weeks after parents of student-athletes at various Big Ten schools gathered outside the conference headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, to protest the decision to postpone fall sports.