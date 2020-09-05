Giannis: 'I Could Play More' After Bucks' Game 3 Loss vs. Heat

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo walked away from the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat with a limp, but he feels like he could have been on the floor even longer.

"I feel great," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "I could play more."

Antetokounmpo hurt his ankle in the first quarter but showed few signs of it affecting him as he played 35 minutes in Milwaukee's 115-100 loss.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's refusal to play Giannis and Khris Middleton more extended minutes has been overwhelmingly derided as the East's top seed fell into a 3-0 hole. Giannis, a 25-year-old in peak physical condition, has played no more than 37 minutes in a postseason game. The Lakers played 35-year-old LeBron James 37 minutes Friday night in a contest where he sat out the final two minutes.

While there is a strong argument for Budenholzer saving his players during the regular season—Antetokounmpo averaged just 30.4 minutes—the logic falls by the wayside in the playoffs. Limiting Antetokounmpo's minutes during the regular season is done for the express purpose of leaning on him in critical moments.

For his part, Budenholzer is steadfastly refusing to change his patterns.

"No, I think we, obviously, it's 48 minutes. You gotta be good for the last 12. If anything, I think keeping us fresh and ready to go and compete and all those things," Budenholzer said. "Khris was in a little bit of a foul trouble. It's a high level. If you're going as hard as these guys are in a playoff game, 35-36 [minutes], I think that's pushing the ceiling."

That rigidity of thought and lack of meaningful adjustment has pushed the Bucks to the brink of their season. For the second straight year, a team has found that overwhelming the paint and limiting Giannis' driving lanes leaves Milwaukee incapable of generating consistent offense. With their season on the line, it'll be interesting to see if Budenholzer actually budges and allows his best players extended minutes.