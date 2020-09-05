Udonis Haslem Told Jimmy Butler Not to Let Heat Lose Game 3 vs. Bucks

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler once again hoisted the Heat on his back Saturday, scoring 17 fourth-quarter points to lead Miami to a 115-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks and take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

It turns out Butler has Udonis Haslem to thank for a little in-game motivation.

"He literally came to me and said, 'Do not let us lose this game. Win it,'" Butler said of Haslem, per Nick Freidell of ESPN. "And he came to me at about eight minutes in the third quarter. It was like: 'Hit the switch. Turn it on.' And for him to be in my corner like that—he's played with some greats, let's not get that wrong. But for him to have that confidence in me, it goes a long way."

Haslem appeared in only four regular-season games this season and has been limited to a garbage-time performer role for a half-decade, but he remains a vital source of calm and leadership in the Miami locker room. The veteran big man's career has spanned the eras of Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade, the Heatles and now the Butler-led Heat, spending his entire 17-year career in Miami.

Butler responded to Haslem's challenge by taking over, barreling his way to the basket and knocking down several clutch shots to help the Heat erase a double-digit deficit. The Bucks scored fewer fourth-quarter points (13) than Butler alone and were outscored 40-13 in an embarrassing effort.

"He is the ultimate competitor," Myers Leonard said of Butler. "Everybody wondered, 'Oh, well is he too competitive? Or is he an assh--e?" No, he's not. He's a winner. And he expects the same level of focus, effort, energy, mental focus, from his teammates. And you are seeing him not only do it himself, but he's bringing the best out of others, as well. The entire team."