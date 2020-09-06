Quick Takes: AEW All out Fallout, Bayley's Sasha Banks Betrayal, AOP Fired, More

1 of 5

Chris Jericho made it clear with his pre-match promo on Saturday night that his goal this entire time while feuding with Orange Cassidy was to make him a star. They traded wins on Dynamite this summer, and at All Out, Cassidy scored the deciding victory by pushing Jericho into a pool of mimosa.

Needless to say, it was the biggest win of Cassidy's career to date and probably the biggest win he'll ever have, unless he eventually captures a championship which is entirely possible. Even in an era without packed crowds, he's most definitely one of AEW's most popular stars and has come across as such recently.

With Cassidy having now scored two straight wins over the inaugural AEW World champion, it becomes a question of how far he can actually go and if he'll be worth the investment. As likable as he is, it may be difficult for some to see him as a serious championship challenger.

His successful feud with Jericho obviously helps in that respect, but considering Jericho has only lost two other singles matches in AEW (including one to Cassidy), he should be owed an eventual opportunity at the AEW World Championship from a storyline standpoint.

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer is already set as the next world title program following Archer's Casino Battle Royale win at All Out, but beyond that, Cassidy could be next in line for a shot at the strap. As silly as that sounds, it's exactly what should happen if AEW wants to continue along this path with him as a main event player.

If he remains a comedy character, then the rivalry with Jericho will be deemed a waste. The AEW TNT Championship picture is an option as well, but him winning that title seems far-fetched at the moment with Brodie Lee being the current champion.

Cassidy has a bright future with AEW to be sure, but the aftermath of his latest high-profile win is imperative. Jericho also needs to bounce back in a major way after losing every major match he's had since February, but that can easily be resolved with Jericho having the credibility that he does.