Seahawks' DK Metcalf to Wear Decal on Helmet This Season Honoring Emmett Till

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

When DK Metcalf takes the field for Week 1 of the NFL season, he'll do so with a reminder of one of his home state's darkest moments in plain sight.

According to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, the wideout will wear a helmet decal this season honoring Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black child who was lynched in 1955 after allegedly flirting with a white woman in a Mississippi store.

The Chicago-born Till was visiting family in Money, Mississippi when his murder helped bring a national spotlight to the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

Metcalf is a native of Oxford, Mississippi, about 90 minutes away from the site of Till's death.

Now playing football on the other side of the country, the Ole Miss alum will be able to honor the 65th anniversary of Till's death following the NFL's decision to let players display decals with the names of victims of police brutality and systemic racism.

Bell notes the Seahawks will honor numerous victims this season—though not always with helmet decals—including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Ahmaud Arbery, Fred Hampton, Marsha P. Johnson, Trayvon Martin, Walter Scott and Sandra Bland.