Clemson Picked to Win ACC Ahead of Notre Dame in 2020 Preseason Poll

The Clemson Tigers are heavy favorites to win a sixth consecutive ACC championship.

Per a preseason poll from ACC media members, the Tigers received 132 out of a possible 134 votes to win the conference in 2020. Notre Dame came in second and received the remaining two first-place votes.

