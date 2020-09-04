Warriors Trade Rumors: GSW Widely Expected to Pursue Dealing No. 2 Pick

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but they could be inclined to make a deal involving that selection.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, people around the NBA are "unanimous in thinking that the Warriors will do their best to pull off a trade."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.