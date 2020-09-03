North Texas' Tate Wallis Arrested for Alleged Improper Relationship with Student

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The quarterbacks coach at North Texas was arrested Thursday on counts of an improper relationship with a student, according to Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Vito reports that Tate Wallis was arrested after the discovery of an alleged relationship when he was an offensive coordinator at Argyle High School in Texas last year before joining North Texas. The university has placed him on administrative leave.

Wallis was charged with two counts of an improper relationship between a student and educator in Denton County, Texas and was released on $20,000 bond.

The offenses date back to October and December of 2019 when he was a high school coach.

“We have been made aware of charges brought against a member of our football coaching staff for a matter unrelated to his employment with the university," North Texas said in a statement obtained by Vito. "The employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed on campus or to participate in any job-related duties while on leave. We have initiated a review of the available information, and we will take appropriate action following completion of the review.”

Before joining North Texas, Wallis coached at Baylor University from 2009-2015 as a member of Art Briles' staff coaching wide receivers and was a two-year letterman at quarterback for SMU in 2002 and 2003.

Wallis has previously been sanctioned by the NCAA for impermissible contact with recruits while at Baylor and was suspended one game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I'm really looking forward to adding Coach Wallis to our staff," North Texas head coach Seth Littrell said in announcing Wallis' hiring. "He's been very successful everywhere he has been and will bring another creative dynamic to what we can do offensively. I'm excited about welcoming him into our family and can't wait to see him have the opportunity to work with our very talented quarterback room."

North Texas is set to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Houston Baptist University.