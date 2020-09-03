Kyle Lowry Jokes He Has 'Balls of Steel' After Raptors' Game 3 Win over Celtics

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was a major presence for his team in crunch time of a 104-103 victory over the Boston Celtics in Thursday's Game 3 of their second-round series, but that's not why he joked after the game that he has "balls of steel."

Lowry absorbed a blow below the belt on a Brad Wanamaker dunk in the final seconds of the third quarter and was whistled for the foul. Officials did not overturn it even after reviewing a replay that showed Lowry fall to the ground in pain after he was hit by a knee.

He was in a joking mood about it after the win:

Lowry stayed in the game and led his team's comeback victory with a team-high 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds. His ability to attack the basket after the Raptors struggled from deep in the early going allowed them to gradually come back, and he found OG Anunoby for the game-winning shot at the buzzer with an impressive pass over Tacko Fall with less than a second remaining.

He will look to lead the way again in Saturday's Game 4, only this time he'd probably like to do so in a less painful manner.