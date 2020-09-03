NBA Rumors: 'Most League Insiders' Expect T-Wolves to Draft Anthony Edwards

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves already have two young cornerstones in D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns and are reportedly targeting Georgia's Anthony Edwards as another one in the 2020 NBA draft.

According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, "most league insiders" believe Minnesota will select Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick. Those insiders pointed to "positional fit," considering how LaMelo Ball would represent something of an overlap with Russell and James Wiseman would do the same with Towns.

Bontemps also noted the Phoenix Suns are not enticed by trade packages for Devin Booker that involve the No. 1 pick.

Edwards played just one season for the Bulldogs and averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three-point range.

That three-point number may go up if the Timberwolves draft him, since Towns and Russell would attract some of the defensive attention and create open looks. That would surely be a welcome change for Edwards after he was the primary focus of opposing defenses every time Georgia stepped on the floor.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Minnesota would select Edwards with the No. 1 pick in his most recent mock draft, highlighting his "favorable mix of talent, upside and skill" and suggesting the Wolves could see him as "the draft's best player and a strong fit next to D'Angelo Russell."

The Timberwolves have made the playoffs just once since the 2003-04 campaign and were an ugly 19-45 in 2019-20.

There has been little reason for optimism of late, but a trio of Towns, Russell and Edwards could help change that.