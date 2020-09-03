Big Ten Football Season Starting on Oct. 10 Reportedly 'Ain't Happening'

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Big Ten fall sports have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but murmurs about bringing the 2020 football campaign back to life have occurred over recent days.

However, it appears unlikely the conference will start play anytime soon, per a report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports:

Sports radio host Dan Patrick previously reported the Big Ten was looking at a potential Oct. 10 start for football if the conference could "pass updated safety measures and procedures."

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, three of the Power Five conferences, will begin play later this month. Along with the Big Ten, the Pac-12 has also postponed fall sports, with the possibility of playing the season in the spring if it's safe to do so.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.