FedEx Cup Standings 2020: Points Leaderboard Before TOUR Championship

Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm will carry their head-to-head battle for the FedEx Cup into the Tour Championship this weekend.

The top two players in the FedEx Cup standings gained an advantage over the rest of the 30-man field, as they will start with better under-par scores.

Johnson will begin Friday at East Lake Golf Club at 10-under, while Rahm will start a shot behind at nine-under to reflect their positions in the FedEx Cup standings. The duo will be paired together for the first round of the competition which runs through Monday.

Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Collin Morikawa are directly beneath Johnson and Rahm on the leaderboard and are the best candidates to win the FedEx Cup outside of the top two.

FedEx Cup Standings

1. Dustin Johnson (3,471 points)

2. Jon Rahm (3,080)

3. Justin Thomas (2,570)

4. Webb Simpson (2,163)

5. Collin Morikawa (2,025)

6. Daniel Berger (2,007)

7. Harris English (1,805)

8. Bryson DeChambeau (1,682)

9. Sungjae Im (1,650)

10. Hideki Matsuyama (1,587)

Full standings can be found at PGATour.com.

Johnson and Rahm are the primary contenders to take home the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup prizes. Not only do they have the stroke advantage over the field, but they are also in the best form of any of the 30 players in the tournament.

Johnson has strung together three consecutive top-two finishes in which he carded a single round over 70. That feat is even more impressive when you consider how difficult Olympia Fields Country Club played throughout the BMW Championship, where the American narrowly missed out to the Spaniard.

The 36-year-old has put the playoff loss to Rahm behind him and is excited to go head-to-head from the start, per Sky Sports' Keith Jackson:

"Obviously Jon is a great player and he has been for a while now, and he'll continue to be a really good player for years to come. Being one of the best players in the world, he's got all the skills. He drives it well, he's a good iron player, got a good short game. That's what it takes to be one of the best players in the world.

"But I'm excited to start this week in the No. 1 position, and to be playing with Jon in the first round. I think it's going to be a great week, and I'm looking forward to it."

Rahm rallied from a 75-71 start at the BMW Championship to card two of the lowest rounds of the tournament. A third-round 66 and fourth-round 64 put him in a tie with Johnson after 72 holes.

The Spaniard won the Memorial Tournament in July and followed that with a tie for 13th at the PGA Championship. He then tied for sixth at the Northern Trust before winning last weekend.

In his last three starts, Rahm has nine rounds in the 60s and a single scorecard over 71. If the 25-year-old finds similar form at East Lake, it will likely be him and Johnson contending for the win Monday.

Thomas is the most likely golfer to overtake either player since he starts three shots back and won the FedEx Cup in 2017.

Simpson may be the most interesting player to watch outside of the top two since he enters the tournament with additional rest. He did not have to deal with the rigors of Olympia Fields and is capable of making up a four-shot deficit on Johnson.

Before sitting out last week, the 35-year-old had a tie for third at the Wyndham Championship and a tie for sixth at the Northern Trust with six rounds of 66 or better.

If he produces a low score or two in the opening rounds, Simpson may catch Johnson and Rahm and have a chance to pull off the victory.

