LeBron James Responds to Jay Williams Saying He Was Pippen to Wade's Jordan

On Thursday, former NBA player and current analyst Richard Jefferson tweeted Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a Scottie Pippen-esque player, implying that the Greek Freak might need another superstar such as Michael Jordan to play the lead role alongside him.

Former player and ESPN personality Jay Williams then chimed in, saying LeBron James played the "Pippen" role to Dwyane Wade in Miami.

James responded with the equivalent of your favorite "wut" GIF.

Williams later clarified his comments:

Pippen is a six-time champion and a Hall of Famer. There would be zero shame in having a career that mirrored his.

Antetokounmpo is highly likely to be named MVP for the second straight year after leading the Bucks to the league's best record. His team trails the Miami Heat 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but to suggest he isn't a leading star is... well, let's be nice and call it misguided.

Meanwhile, James has never played second fiddle to anyone in his career. He led the Heat in scoring and assists in all four of his seasons with the organization. Wade even called himself the "second option" in 2013.

So let's dispense of the silly notion that James ever played the Robin to Wade's Batman.