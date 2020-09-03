Report: Chauncey Billups Being Vetted for NBA HC Jobs After Expressing Interest

Tim Daniels
September 3, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016, file photo, former Detroit Pistons player Chauncey Billups addresses the media in Auburn Hills, Mich. Billups has withdrawn his name from the Cleveland Cavaliers' search for a new general manager. He released a statement to ESPN on Monday, July 4, 2017, saying that
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Former All-Star guard Chauncey Billups, who helped lead the Detroit Pistons to the 2004 NBA title, is reportedly interested in becoming an NBA head coach—news that comes after Steve Nash took over the Brooklyn Nets' staff Thursday despite no prior professional coaching experience.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the news and noted "teams have now begun the process of researching Billups' candidacy."

                     

