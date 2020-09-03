Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors: Heat, Raptors Likely Front-Runners in Free Agency

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo free-agency rumors have ramped up with the Milwaukee Bucks down 2-0 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported it's an "open secret" in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, that the Heat and the Toronto Raptors are front-runners to land the reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year when he becomes a free agent in 2021.

