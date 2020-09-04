Realistic Landing Spots Top NBA Free Agents Should Avoid

1 of 5

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Hornets have money to burn and need a power forward boost to their scoring punch. So, you get why they might like Gallo, although given their timeline and his as a 32-year-old, he almost certainly isn't their first choice.

But what about them could possibly interest him? A case of Air Jordans and season tickets to the Panthers?

Charlotte doesn't have the league's worst roster, but it might be the least threatening in terms of star power. Its best player for now is Devonte' Graham, a 6'1" guard with athletic limitations who shot 38.2 percent this season. Its best building block is PJ Washington, another non-elite athlete with a ceiling that tops out at solid starter.

None of the Hornets have a strong gravitational pull on defenders, meaning Gallinari wouldn't have much room to operate. Even his off-ball movements would be closely tracked by the opposition, which might mute the strongest area of his game (41.8 percent on catch-and-shoot threes). Charlotte also can't supply the kind of versatile stoppers who mask Gallo's shortcomings at basketball's less glamorous end of the floor.

Save for a straight money grab, it's almost impossible to envision Gallinari bouncing to Buzz City this offseason.