UFC's Glover Teixeira '100%' After COVID-19 Diagnosis; Thiago Santos Fight off

Glover Teixeira pulled out of Saturday's fight with Thiago Santos after testing positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Helwani reported Teixeira is "feeling 100%" and that UFC is tentatively planning to have him fight Santos on Oct. 3.

