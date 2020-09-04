Top Non-Power 5 Must-Watch Games for 2020 CFB Season

0 of 8

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Even in a season without two of college football's five power conferences, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC will own the headlines. The Group of Five leagues—or, better said in 2020, the Group of Three—will be a sidebar in the national conversation.

Sorry, AAC, you're still not a power conference. Well, if everything breaks perfectly, maybe! But probably not.

However, championship races in the American, Conference USA and the Sun Belt are no less important to those programs. And a smaller group of Football Bowl Subdivision teams participating in the fall will result in more exposure for the conferences' best games.

The list of featured matchups is largely based on preseason expectations, so the contests between top contenders are highlighted. The order is chronological based on kickoff date.