Brazil Announces Equal Pay for Men's, Women's National Soccer Teams

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

The Brazilian soccer federation announced that the women's national team will receive equal daily payments and FIFA World Cup prize money proportions from this point forward, per sportswriter Grant Wahl:

Per BBC News, CBF President Rogerio Caboclo says the new policy has been in place since March. As noted by Nicholas Mendola of Pro Soccer Talk, Brazil's women's team played three matches that month as part of the 2020 Tournoi de France.



Brazil has not played since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have qualified for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which have been pushed to the summer of 2021.

Brazilian manager Pia Sundhage offered comments on the policy change.

"This is historic. Being a part of this is very special, I'm very grateful," Sundhage said, per Rodrigo Almonacid of Barron's.

Per Almonacid, the Brazilian professional league "authorized equal prize money for women and men" last year.

The news comes amid the United States women's national soccer team's ongoing fight for equal pay with U.S. Soccer, which have gone to court.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The United States District Court for the Central District of California dismissed the women's team's claims in May, stating that "the WNT (Women’s National Team) has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT (Men’s National Team) over the class period," per Reuters.

They were denied the opportunity for an immediate appeal but may do so on Sept. 15, when their claims "including unfair medical services, travel and training" will go to trial.

