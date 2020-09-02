Mike McCarthy Lauds Dak Prescott as 'Natural Leader' for Cowboys

LM Otero/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy likes what he sees out of quarterback Dak Prescott as he prepares for his first season at the helm of the NFC East team.

"I really like the person," McCarthy said of Prescott, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "He's just such a natural leader. ... I heard nothing but great things about him, and everything has been so true. ... He can walk in any room and be part of any conversation, and I think that's a tremendous compliment to him as a person."

McCarthy coached the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018, and tension between him and quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a notable storyline by the end of the former's tenure. It is notable, then, that McCarthy already thinks so highly of his new quarterback as the Cowboys look to capitalize on all their offensive talent.

Prescott has running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb surrounding him.

On the one hand, that means there will likely always be a favorable matchup because defenses cannot afford to use too much double coverage and stack the box to deal with the dynamic Elliott. On the other hand, it will be up to the quarterback to make sure they all get enough touches while directing the offense.

That will take leadership, and McCarthy made it clear Prescott has that in spades.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prescott already has two Pro Bowl selections and exceeded 3,300 passing yards in each of his first four years in the league, but the Cowboys have just one playoff win in that time frame.

The talent is in place for a deep run this season, and how well the McCarthy/Prescott combination works will be a major factor in whether or not the team lives up to expectations. Dallas finished a disappointing 8-8 last season and missed out on the playoffs.

If McCarthy's comments are to be believed, it is already off to an ideal start.