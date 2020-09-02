The Rock, Wife Lauren and 2 Daughters Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced in an Instagram video on Wednesday that he, his wife Lauren and their two daughters have all tested positive for COVID-19.

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally too," Johnson said in the video. "And I've gone through some doozies in the past. I've gotten knocked about and gotten my ass kicked a little bit, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke."

Johnson said he and his family "were on the other side" of the coronavirus and were healthy and no longer contagious. He said his daughters had a little bit of a sore throat for a few days but generally didn't show any symptoms beyond that.

Johnson said that both he and his wife "had a rough go" with the coronavirus, however.

In the caption on the video, Johnson urged people to "stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings."

To date, the United States has 6,110,485 documented cases of the coronavirus, per CNN.com, with 185,669 deaths.