Marcus Smart Reportedly Fined for Flopping in Celtics vs. Raptors Game 2

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Marcus Smart's offensive outburst in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday may have been enough for fans to overlook his usual antics. It just didn't fool the NBA.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league fined Smart $5,000 for flopping during the Celtics' 102-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors to take a 2-0 series lead. The foul in question may be one of Smart's most audacious attempts to draw a foul yet:

With the Raptors on a fast break, Smart threw himself into the torso of Pascal Siakam and crumpled to the floor. Officials originally called a foul on Toronto but quickly reversed the decision. Now Smart will have to fork over some extra cash for the attempt.

That shouldn't hurt too much after the guard scored 19 points with six three-pointers in the win.

Smart has now been fined a total of $329,848 since entering the NBA in 2014, including $63,000 this season.

He also drew the ire of Toronto coach Nick Nurse, who argued Smart "fouled the s--t" out of Siakam late in the game.

Yet irking opponents is what Smart does best. On Tuesday, it just happened to become the subplot to Smart's otherworldly performance.

Over the course of three minutes at the start of the fourth quarter, Smart scored 16 points after his flop, nailing five of his six threes in the process. It helped revitalize a Celtics team that had hit a lull in the game and powered Boston to a Game 2 victory.

That type of effort might be worth $5,000 per game if he can keep it up, but both Smart and the Celtics would probably prefer that type of performance without conceding any unnecessary fouls.

He just wouldn't be true to his game if Smart tried to play any other way. As long as Boston keeps winning, it won't force him to change.