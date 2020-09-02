Patriots Rumors: Mohamed Sanu to Be Released After NE Fails to Find Trade

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are expected to release wideout Mohamed Sanu on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots traded a 2020 second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Sanu in October and immediately installed him in the offense. The former Cincinnati Bengals and Falcons standout recorded 26 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown over eight games (six starts).

Rapoport noted a trade may be a possibility considering the number of teams that need help at wideout this season. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted the team has been trying to trade the receiver.

With Sanu out of the picture, New England lists Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers among its top wideouts.

The 31-year-old Sanu can still produce, but he doesn't seem to fit the Patriots offense at this point. The Pats have big plans for Harry after a rocky rookie season during which an ankle injury kept him from making an impact.

He finished the year with 12 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in seven games, including five starts. If he can emerge as an outside, deep-ball threat, there's little need for Sanu.

It's unclear how much interest there is in Sanu on the trade market, but teams may be more inclined to take a chance on the veteran if he lands on waivers or becomes a free agent. During his last full season with one team as a member of the Atlanta Falcons in 2018, Sanu caught 66 balls for 838 yards and four touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

At 6'2", 215 pounds, he presents a challenge to contain off the line of scrimmage and has the frame to make life difficult for defenders in traffic. While Sanu might not be the piece that puts a contender over the top, he adds excellent depth and experience in the huddle.

The Falcons ultimately traded the pick they received for Sanu as part of a deal to land tight end Hayden Hurst from the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens used the second-rounder to draft running back J.K. Dobbins No. 55 overall.