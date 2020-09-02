Daniel Jones Did Things No Other Rookie QB 'Has Ever Done,' Says Giants GM

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Daniel Jones' sophomore season for the New York Giants requires notable improvement for the former Duke quarterback to succeed.

Jones finished his rookie year with a 3-9 record, 3,027 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a league-high 18 fumbles. Despite the mistakes Jones made, New York general manager Dave Gettleman believes there are many positives from last year getting overlooked.

"The only thing that was a little frustrating last year was the turnovers, the fumbles," Gettleman told reporters. "He had a solid rookie year, did things that no other rookie quarterback has ever done. And for some reason I think the fumbles have overshadowed that stuff. He showed he can bring us from behind and win a game. He showed he can makes big throws in an overtime period. This kid accomplished a lot last year."

Jones had just one fourth-quarter comeback in 2019 which came in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was the first victory of the QB's NFL career in his first start.

The GM may have seen plenty he liked from Jones last season, but opponents saw plenty more they were able to jump on. Whether or not it's enough for Jones to build off of remains to be seen.

New Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett should be able to help there after his success with Tony Romo and Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys. It's a tough task for sure, but one New York requires in order to move forward with Jones.