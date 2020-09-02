Saints, Pelicans Donate $500K to Hurricane Laura Relief Efforts in Louisiana

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans and the NFL Foundation combined to donate $500,000 to relief efforts as a result of Hurricane Laura:

Both the Saints and Pelicans are owned by Gayle Benson.

The teams will work with Feeding Louisiana, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and the American Red Cross of Louisiana to help those in need.

Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana last week as one of the most powerful storms in United States history, leading to six deaths and significant damage throughout the state. More than 800,000 people lost power, including over 600,000 in Louisiana.