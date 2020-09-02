Marcus Morris Fined $35K for 'Recklessly Striking' Luka Doncic; Luka Fined $15K

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NBA has fined Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris $35,000 for "recklessly striking" Luka Doncic in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, via Bobby Marks of ESPN.



Morris was given a flagrant 2 and ejected from the game in the first quarter, although the Clippers went on to clinch the first-round series in six games. According to the NBA, the veteran's history as a repeat offender contributed to a higher fine.

Doncic was also fined $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee in a separate incident, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Morris and Doncic had an earlier confrontation in Game 5 of the series, with Morris stepping on Doncic's injured ankle.

Though he didn't say the first incident was definitely intentional, Doncic believed the hard foul in Game 6 told the full story.

"It was a terrible play," the All-Star said after the game, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. "What can I say? It's two games in a row he did something like that. I really hoped the first game it wasn’t on purpose, but looking back on the foul this game, you know what I think. I don't want to deal with that kind of player — just move on."

Morris responded with: "Cry me a river."

The veteran was at least able to avoid suspension as the Clippers move forward in the NBA playoffs. They will face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, with Game 1 set for Thursday.

Morris averaged 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game last series and could be an important factor going forward for Los Angeles.