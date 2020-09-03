NBA Championship Odds and Star Predictions for Every Team Still Standing

0 of 8

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Following the Houston Rockets' Game 7 victory, we're down to eight teams left in the NBA's bubble near Orlando, Florida.

And each of those eight has at least an outside shot at winning it all. To be sure, some are safer picks than others, but any of these eight outlasting the others wouldn't be shocking.

FanDuel's sportsbook drew a pretty clear line between what it believes to be the true contenders and the rest, though.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics all have relatively similar odds to secure the championship. To actually do so, their stars will need to find another gear.

And if those other four teams want to buck the odds, their top players may need their "Dirk Nowitzki in 2011" moment.