Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys Won't 'Do Anything Dumb' to Impact Season Amid COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott believes his team will take necessary precautions to ensure they make it through the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters, Elliott explained the Cowboys won't "do anything dumb" to put other players and their family members at risk:

"We all are here to play football. We're not going to do anything dumb to jeopardize that. It's really not about you. It's about the guy next to you. You don't want to get that guy sick. You don't want to have him going home to his family and get it. It's more of an accountability thing, just keeping each other accountable. It's not about you. It's about the guys around you in this locker room and their families."

Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the star running back was one of several Cowboys players who tested positive for COVID-19 in June.

After the Cowboys' first padded practice last month, Elliott told reporters he "didn't work out for a month" because of the virus: "Because there's some complications COVID can cause to your organs. So you've got to make sure your heart and lungs are working all together before you get back out there."

The NFL has done daily coronavirus testing since the start of training camp July 28. The league and players association announced Tuesday the latest round of tests from Aug. 21-29 returned four positives from players and six from non-player personnel.

Elliott hasn't missed any practices or drills since the Cowboys went to full-contact practices Aug. 15.

Dallas will open the regular season Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.