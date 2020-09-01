Nikola Jokic Powers Nuggets to Game 7 Win to Knock out Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Nikola Jokic capped his 30-point, 14-rebound night by hitting the game-winning shot in the key with 27.8 seconds remaining as the Denver Nuggets held off the Utah Jazz 80-78 to win the series-deciding Game 7 of their first-round playoff matchup.

A wild sequence of events ended this series.

Donovan Mitchell, who came into Game 7 averaging 38.7 points per contest in the playoffs, was stripped of the ball as he drove into the lane looking for the game-tying bucket with under 10 seconds left.

After Gary Harris got the steal, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drove down the court and found teammate Torrey Craig for a potential game-sealing bucket, but the shot was off.

With no timeouts left, Jazz center Rudy Gobert grabbed the rebound and tossed the ball upcourt. Utah point guard Mike Conley Jr. drove down the left side and pulled up for the series-winning three, but the shot went in and out at the buzzer.

Notable Performances

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic: 30 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists

Nuggets G Jamal Murray: 17 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds

Nuggets F Michael Porter Jr.: 10 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals

Jazz G Donovan Mitchell: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist

Jazz C Rudy Gobert: 19 points, 18 rebounds, 2 blocks

Jazz G Jordan Clarkson: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

What's Next?

The Nuggets will face reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs beginning Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

TNT will televise the game.

