Adam Cole, Finn Balor Tie Sets Up Sudden-Death Matchup for NXT Championship

Credit: WWE.com

Sixty minutes were not enough to determine NXT's new champion Tuesday as Finn Balor and Adam Cole finished with two falls apiece in their four-wrestler Iron Man match.

Balor and Cole will have a sudden-death match to lead off next week's NXT episode. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, who had one pin apiece Tuesday, will not take part.

Balor landed the first fall 25 minutes into the match:

He was exceptional, landing this front flip over the ropes on Gargano and Cole:

Bodies were strewn inside and out of the ring, including all four at one point:

After the midpoint of the match, Gargano scored his only fall, tying Balor at one:

Cole then got the pin on Gargano to pull himself into a three-man tie:

Then Ciampa got in on the action, and all four competitors found themselves with one fall apiece:

All wrestlers were still tied at one with under one minute left, but it appeared Finn Balor would get the title after landing the Coup de Grace on Ciampa, who had just hit Gargano with the Air Raid Crash.

However, an early celebration was all for naught, as Cole came in with a running knee and got the fall on Balor as time expired.

After some initial controversy as to whether Cole got the fall in time (he did), NXT general manager William Regal announced that Cole and Balor would have a sudden-death match.

Balor and Cole will now battle for the vacated NXT title, which Karrion Kross most recently held.

Kross defeated Keith Lee for the belt Aug. 23 but suffered a separated shoulder and was forced to give it up.