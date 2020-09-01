The Rock Shouts Out The Iron Sheik After 'Jabroni' Added to Dictionary

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 2, 2020

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made the word "jabroni" famous during his WWE career, but The Iron Sheik created the term that has now found a permanent home on dictionary.com.

After the website officially added the word "jabroni" as part of its largest entry update ever, The Rock gave The Iron Sheik credit where it was due:

The Iron Sheik also made it clear on social media that he was the word's inventor, adding to his list of accomplishments that includes WWF champion, actor and one of Twitter's best and funniest follows.

But The Iron Sheik's honor of creating a word that now appears in the dictionary must be made abundantly clear in order to avoid the Camel Clutch's wrath:

Jabroni (pronounced "juh-broh-nee") is defined as a "stupid, foolish, or contemptible person; loser" on dictionary.com.

Its secondary definition is "a wrestler whose purpose is to lose matches against headlining wrestlers in order to build up the status and fame of the headliners," otherwise known as a jobber.

The Iron Sheik and Rock were anything but jabronis during their time inside and out of the squared circle, but they've now made history for making the word official.

