Rob Gronkowski: Bucs HC Bruce Arians' Expletive-Filled Tirades Are 'Motivating'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a man of few words and even less emotion. Tampa Bay's Bruce Arians may be the exact opposite.

The Buccaneers' coach has a history as one of the more vocal and in-your-face leaders in the league. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is learning all about that in his first training camp with Tampa—both from watching teammates get torn into by Arians and dealing with it himself.

Here's how Gronkowski described it to ESPN's Jenna Laine:

"It gets motivating, for sure. When the head coach is getting on you, it motivates you. It's all for a good, positive way. It may be colorful language, but that's fine. It's the game of football. It's all to make yourself better. It's all to make the team better. And that's what it's all about. It's good to have that too. ... It keeps you going, it keeps you motivated."

Not even Tom Brady is immune from the wrath of Arians, who reportedly lit up the quarterback after throwing the ball during a walkthrough.

The coach has also told Gronkowski he's in "New England shape" not "Florida shape."

Considering the tight end took a year away from football, the verbal lashings may be a bit of an extra wake up call—and it appears to be working.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"At first, it's like, 'Wow, that was pretty funny,' if you're not receiving it," Gronkowski said. "And then when you're receiving it, you're like, 'Oh, shoot! It's not as funny anymore. I gotta get better, I gotta go out there and perform.'"