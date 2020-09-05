Bayley Finally Turns on Sasha Banks, Jey Uso Is Back, More WWE SmackDown FalloutSeptember 5, 2020
Bayley Finally Turns on Sasha Banks, Jey Uso Is Back, More WWE SmackDown Fallout
The September 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown brought some big moments on the back of SummerSlam and Payback. As WWE looks toward WWE Clash of Champions, new stories emerged.
After losing once again to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Bayley snapped. She attacked Sasha Banks, badly injuring her. The assault was so severe that The Legit Boss had to be stretchered out of the building.
When an opportunity came up for Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns gave Jey Uso that opening. His cousin pulled off the biggest win of his career solo, becoming the new No. 1 contender to the WWE Universal Championship.
Otis remains Mr. Money in the Bank, despite never considering cashing in. Fans were reminded of this fact when John Morrison stole the briefcase. However, it amounted to nothing, much like his run so far with the guaranteed title shot.
Sami Zayn has returned to action, and he is after his WWE Intercontinental Championship. He made his presence felt last week but especially this week, making clear his story as a potential champion is better than the current title story.
This was an event built on forward momentum. Huge moments and fresh angles dominated the show to set up major matches down the line.
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks Should Be Saved for the Grandest Stage of Them All
It has finally happened. Bayley has turned against Sasha Banks. After weeks of banter and small fractures in the relationship, The Role Model hospitalized The Legit Boss with a brutal attack following their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships loss.
This is an angle worthy of the largest spotlight. These two have carried WWE over the past few months. Even though they were overexposed, they never failed to deliver. The matches they pulled off in that time as solo stars and as a tag team outshine any other pair of Superstars.
If Banks recovers in time for Clash of Champions, that contest should main event. However, it would be a safer bet to build to the moment. Leave Banks off the show for a month then draft her to Monday Night Raw.
This can set up an unforgettable victory at the Royal Rumble. The Boss could finally challenge The Role Model to a long-awaited rematch, this time at WrestleMania. It wouldn't make sense to end The Show of Shows with any other angle.
Bayley and Banks arguably had the greatest women's match of all time at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. They have only grown from that moment. The Role Model has found a new ideal persona. The Boss cannot stop stealing the show. It is time to see if they can top it.
Otis' Money in the Bank Run Needs a Jump-Start
The list of Money in the Bank winners features some of the greatest performers in WWE: Edge, John Cena, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Kane, even Brock Lesnar.
Even though there have been a few duds along the way, no one has felt as out of place with the case as Otis. The Heavy Machinery star just does not seem to take what he has won seriously, just as few can take him seriously.
This may be a set up for a major story. Otis can rise above his station and overcome adversity to become the new WWE universal champion. The stars are simply not aligning at this time. He is less of a wrestler and more an entertainer, a comedy act with a few big wins.
Many are behind Otis, and he could make the most of his time as Mr. Money in the Bank. He just needs to show more. At this point, John Morrison stealing the briefcase felt like a better story than the actual Money in the Bank winner cashing in.
Something needs to come along that is not about Mandy Rose and is not a funny angle with The Miz and Morrison. It is time to see if Otis is actually ready to take the leap.
Sami Zayn Remains the Most Interesting Option as Intercontinental Champion
Jeff Hardy's victory over AJ Styles to become WWE intercontinental champion felt half-earned. It was rushed, and the match itself was not as good as it could have been. The angle that has followed has lacked excitement.
Sami Zayn's return has taken over as the better angle for the title. The former champion was stripped of the championship after a safety measure he took for his own health. He has every right to consider himself the true champion.
The way he has added fun and intrigue to the title scene makes it easier to stomach the repeated uninteresting angles between The Phenomenal One and The Charismatic Enigma. The Critic of the Critics feels ready to sneak in and steal his title back.
As long as Zayn remains in the picture, it will be easy to get excited for the Intercontinental Championship. If he loses and is shoved aside, the title will quickly become dominated by Hardy's story of redemption, an angle with little intrigue left.
It is time for The Critic of the Critics to regain his crown. He was meant to run with the title for a reason. Returning to action should allow a restart on his championship reign.
Jey Uso's Main Event Victory Is a Massive Welcome Opportunity for His Future
WWE has a dangerous habit of wasting talent in a tag team when one of the two men is injured. Jey Uso has mostly sat on the sidelines, but this week's SmackDown gave him a jump-start. He became the new No. 1 contender to the WWE Universal Championship.
This was thanks to Paul Heyman, who stepped in after Sheamus injured Big E to get Jey that opportunity. It seems like the perfect chance to give Jey a rub as a singles star. He has no chance of winning, but he should get every opportunity to prove he deserves victories down the line.
The Big Dog explained in the opening segment that he chose to follow Paul Heyman because The Advocate understood what it felt like to be abandoned. Reigns has changed his attitude because playing fair has never gotten him anywhere.
This leads into a fascinating dynamic for Clash of Champions. Family has always meant everything to Reigns. The Usos have protected him at many times. However, it is possible Heyman convinced Reigns to agree to this situation as it would be an easy win.
If that is true, Jey should go in with a chip on his shoulder. He can prove that he deserves more than to be considered just a tag team guy. He may be a member of The Usos first, but that does not wholly define him.
This is a fun story to tell, and it will determine his immediate future. It may even set up an opportunity for Jimmy Uso and Jey to both run solo for a while, similar to The New Day at times.