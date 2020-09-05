Bayley Finally Turns on Sasha Banks, Jey Uso Is Back, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The September 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown brought some big moments on the back of SummerSlam and Payback. As WWE looks toward WWE Clash of Champions, new stories emerged.

After losing once again to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Bayley snapped. She attacked Sasha Banks, badly injuring her. The assault was so severe that The Legit Boss had to be stretchered out of the building.

When an opportunity came up for Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns gave Jey Uso that opening. His cousin pulled off the biggest win of his career solo, becoming the new No. 1 contender to the WWE Universal Championship.

Otis remains Mr. Money in the Bank, despite never considering cashing in. Fans were reminded of this fact when John Morrison stole the briefcase. However, it amounted to nothing, much like his run so far with the guaranteed title shot.

Sami Zayn has returned to action, and he is after his WWE Intercontinental Championship. He made his presence felt last week but especially this week, making clear his story as a potential champion is better than the current title story.

This was an event built on forward momentum. Huge moments and fresh angles dominated the show to set up major matches down the line.