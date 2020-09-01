Dan Patrick: Big Ten Targeting Oct. 10 Start If Updated Safety Measures Approved

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

After initially postponing all fall sports until the spring, the Big Ten could open its college football season much earlier.

"From source: If conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures, Big Ten targeting Oct. 10 to start football season," Dan Patrick reported Tuesday.

Nebraska athletic director countered the rumor, saying, "There's nothing to that," via Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal-Star.

The Big Ten had initially postponed the season out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic. In an open letter, commissioner Kevin Warren noted the rise of transmission rates is a significant issue as well as the unknown long-term effects of the virus.

After a lawsuit from Nebraska players, the Big Ten revealed there was an 11-3 vote from university presidents and chancellors to postpone the season.

While the Pac-12 joined the Big Ten in postponing the season, the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are going forward with mostly conference-only schedules beginning in September.

The Big Ten has been discussing alternatives for the 2020 season, including a potential eight-game season beginning on Thanksgiving, per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported the late November start is a possibility, but beginning in January is "getting the most attention."

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, who is part of the return-to-competition task force, indicated the plans were to have a season during the winter.

"It may be a little earlier, but around January," Alvarez told Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach of ESPN. "We may try to start earlier. We're talking to all of the TV people, trying to get all of the information and see what fits. We still have to go through our chancellors and presidents to OK it."

With a potential start date in October, fans could see their favorite teams even earlier.