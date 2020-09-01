Jerry Jones Gives Cryptic Reply When Asked If Cowboys Have Had Earl Thomas Talks

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refuses to acknowledge the team's plans when it comes to free-agent safety Early Thomas.

Jones provided a cryptic answer Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan when asked about the Pro Bowler, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk:

"Discussions internally, we have discussions that certainly he's an outstanding football player. We're sitting here at personnel time and we're looking for ways to get better and he would be one of several that we would discuss during this particular time as we finalize this roster. It would be a misleading thing to say we haven't discussed him, it would be a misleading thing to say that we have."

Thomas had his contract terminated by the Baltimore Ravens in August after reportedly getting into a fight during practice with teammate Chuck Clark, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Dallas would be the leading contender for Thomas' services as soon as he became available.

There has long been interest between the two sides, with the Texas native telling the Cowboys to "come get me" in 2017 while he was still a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He signed with Baltimore as a free agent last year after an injury-filled 2018 season, but he bounced back in 2019 with 49 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions on his way to his seventh Pro Bowl.

Dallas could use the opportunity to add a proven safety who can bring some much-needed experience to an otherwise young secondary. Even after adding Ha Ha Clinton-Dix earlier in the offseason, the Cowboys should still be able to find a role for Thomas.

After Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Cowboys won't go after the 31-year-old, Jones responded the reporter "doesn't know what he is talking about," via Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram.

Even if he won't admit it, Jones clearly seems interested in adding the veteran.