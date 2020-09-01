Daniel Cormier Says He Won't Need Surgery for Eye Injury, Talks UFC Retirement

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Daniel Cormier's final MMA fight left him with a significant eye injury, though it doesn't seem like it will be a long-term issue.

On ESPN's DC & Helwani Show, Cormier said the torn cornea he suffered against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 on August 15 won't require surgery:

"I went and saw the doctor last week, and he told me I'm probably not going to have to have surgery, just kind of rest and recover. And today it feels good, but just feels like something in there, you know when you get an eyelash and can't get it out? It's just right in the corner.



"It was concerning initially, because they didn't know how severe the impact was going to be going forward. They didn't know if I was going to have to have surgery and do all these other things. Luckily I was able to recover, and I feel better, and I prefer not to have surgery."

Cormier also stated he's already making plans for his future following his retirement after losing to Miocic by unanimous decision: "Yeah, it's over. And I'm not sad about it. I'm going to miss it, I'm going to miss the training camps, I'm going to miss the fights, there's nothing like a fight week, but you have to understand when it's your time. I feel it's time."

Cormier was accidentally poked in the left eye by Miocic during the third round of their fight.

"I can't see anything out of my left eye," he said, via CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse. "It doesn't matter. I just can't see out of my left eye."

The 41-year-old was adamant leading up to the fight that it would be the last match of his career.



"I would not be goaded into fighting again after this," he told ESPN's Ariel Helwani in June. "I'm going to ride off into the sunset."

Even though the end result wasn't what Cormier wanted, he does leave the sport of mixed martial arts as one of the most decorated fighters in history.

The 11-year MMA fighter finished 22-3 with one no-contest in his career and is one of seven fighters in UFC history to win championships in two weight classes (heavyweight and light heavyweight).