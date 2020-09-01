NBA Playoffs 2020: Full Round 1 Bracket Results and Semifinal Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The top two seeds in the NBA's Eastern Conference need to make adjustments to keep their title aspirations alive.

Milwaukee and Toronto dropped Game 1 results to Miami and Boston, respectively, and they need to alter how they defend their opponent's strengths.

For the Bucks, it could be something as simple as a switch on one specific player, while the Raptors could exploit certain areas of the court to gain an advantage.

Both Eastern Conference semifinal series will complete two games before the Western Conference advances to that stage.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are awaiting their opponents from the two Game 7s to be played Tuesday and Wednesday.

NBA Playoff Bracket

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Semifinal Predictions

Toronto over Boston in 7

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Toronto had an uncharacteristically low scoring performance in Game 1.

For the first time in the bubble and in 17 overall contests, the Raptors failed to reach 100 points.

Nick Nurse's side produced fewer than 25 points in three of the four quarters and shot 25 percent from three-point range compared to Boston's 43.6 percent.

One of the few positives for Toronto was it forced 22 turnovers and produced 22 assists on 31 field goals.

Serge Ibaka could be the key to unlocking Boston's defensive hold, as he was a single rebound away from a double-double in Game 1.

If Ibaka plays well against Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter and spreads the floor when spotting up in three-point range, it could cause confusion in the Boston defense.

Toronto may also need better outings from Marc Gasol, who had seven points and six rebounds and made less than half of his field goals.

If the two frontcourt players up their contributions and Fred VanVleet improves from his 11-point performance Sunday, the Raptors could be in better shape moving forward.

Defensively, Toronto needs to be much better guarding the perimeter. Boston shot 43.6 percent from three-point range in Game 1, and had five players hit two or more shots from downtown.

In the first round, the Raptors held the Brooklyn Nets to 33.7 percent from deep and 39.7 percent from the field.

If the Raptors force Boston's three-point numbers down, they could limit the output of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and others in key stretches and win a few games.

But the task will not be easy for the Raptors since the Celtics have as many offensive options as the reigning champion.

Given how close both sides are in depth, we could see a seven-game series between the two NBA Finals contenders.

Milwaukee over Miami in 6

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Milwaukee needs to work on some issues to rebound against Miami in Game 2, but they are fixable problems.

The primary tweak the Bucks should make is putting Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo on Jimmy Butler in the closing stretches of every game.

In the final four minutes of Game 1, Butler scored 13 of Miami's 16 points. Tyler Herro was the only other Heat player to score in that span.

If Antetokounmpo tightens his defense on Miami's top scorer, the Bucks could have the advantage starting in Game 2.

Antetokounmpo also needs to raise his scoring total after putting up 18 points Monday. He had two other performances with less than 20 points in the bubble, but both were caused by minutes restrictions.

Not everything about Game 1 was bad for the Bucks since Khris Middleton turned in his best performance of the postseason.

Against Orlando, Middleton failed to find scoring consistency. He reached 21 points in Games 4 and 5, but he needed second-half surges to hit those numbers.

On Monday, Middleton hit half of his field goals and three-point shots and led the Bucks with 28 points.

If he delivers at the same rate and combines with Antetokounmpo to produce 25 or more points each, Miami's defense could be put under more pressure.

Middleton could also be the key to outperforming the Heat from three-point range. In Game 1, the Bucks made four more three-point shots.

Butler will likely make life difficult for the Bucks in parts of the series, but if they make the proper adjustments, their title hopes will not wilt away in the conference semifinal round.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.