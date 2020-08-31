Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship Set for Clash of Champions

Credit: WWE.com

What a difference roughly 24 hours makes.

Keith Lee defeated Randy Orton in main roster singles pay-per-view debut at Payback on Sunday. On Monday, Orton delivered an RKO to Lee and pinned Seth Rollins to win a Triple Threat match, guaranteeing him a shot against WWE champion Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions on Sept. 27.

McIntyre defeated Orton at SummerSlam earlier this month, but the two clearly have unfinished business. The Viper attacked The Scottish Psychopath twice during the Aug. 24 edition of Raw. McIntyre was taken away in an ambulance after receiving a punt backstage.

Pitting Lee against Orton at Payback was a useful diversion. Lee was able to earn a victory against an established star, while Orton could have more time to subsequently prolong his feud with McIntyre.

They had a pretty solid in-ring encounter at SummerSlam, which took second billing to Roman Reigns' return at the end of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman.

Reigns figures to be a factor at Clash of Champions, but McIntyre's rematch with Orton is the only match confirmed on the card so far. Should it be afforded main event status, it could be an excellent psychological battle as the champion attempts to shake off any lingering effects from last week's attack.