Jon Jones Calls Out WWE Legend Brock Lesnar: 'I'll Beatcho Ass Too'

With Brock Lesnar potentially moving on from WWE, UFC star Jon Jones sensed an opportunity.

Jones called out Lesnar on Twitter Monday night:

Weighing a move up up a division, he initially challenged heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic before mentioning Lesnar.

The inclusion of the former WWE champion probably wasn't a coincidence. PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson and ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Lesnar's contract with WWE has expired, freeing him up to explore all of his options. Perhaps a return to UFC would be on the cards.

It looked like a fight between Lesnar and Daniel Cormier was on the cards after the former interrupted the latter's post-fight interview at UFC 226 in July 2018.

That never materialized.

Likewise, Jones mentioned Lesnar directly during his Octagon interview at UFC 214 in July 2017 came to nothing.

Fans have probably given up hope of seeing Lesnar re-enter the MMA sphere—UFC President Dana White already has.

Still, a Jones-Lesnar fight is a tantalizing possibility.