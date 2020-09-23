Eagles' Jalen Reagor out Several Weeks After Thumb Injury Diagnosed as UCL Tear

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wideout Jalen Reagor will reportedly miss a few weeks after suffering a UCL tear in his thumb, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

NFL insider Adam Caplan reported Reagor is slated to miss six-to-eight weeks. The Eagles have yet to announce a timeline for the rookie's recovery.

He suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams but returned later in the game. He led all Eagles receivers with 60 snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Reagor is expected to land on injured reserve with the injury.

The 21-year-old was the No. 21 overall pick by the Eagles in the 2020 draft and was expected to come into the year as a key playmaker for quarterback Carson Wentz, who managed to lead a patchwork group of receivers into the postseason last year.

Reagor showed a lot of promise in training camp, but a tear in his shoulder in late August threatened to keep him out of action for the start of the season, though he was ultimately able to play in Week 1.

The TCU product has registered five catches for 96 yards, combining with players such as Miles Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert to give Wentz an improved suite of weapons from a year ago.

This latest injury is a concern, though, given it's Reagor's second during his rookie year. Keeping him healthy is vital for an Eagles offense that needs his speed and playmaking ability on the outside.

While he's out injured, look for Greg Ward, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower to play a bigger role in the offense.