Hornets Post Photo Revealing New Icon, Association Jerseys for 2020 Season

John Amis/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets revealed new uniforms for the 2020-21 season Monday:

The team had previously discussed the double-pinstripe jerseys, part of the Association edition and Icon edition uniforms for home and away games, in a recent video recapping the franchise's famous uniforms:

Among the other changes in the uniforms are the silhouette logo of a hornet added to the shorts on both sides. It's part of the Association edition and Icon edition uniforms for home and away games.

The team will hope these adjustments can help usher in a new era after four straight losing seasons, including a 23-42 record in 2019-20.