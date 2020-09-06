AEW All Out 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

5 of 10

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The Broken Rules Match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara was absolutely terrible regardless of what happened being planned or not.

After Guevara ran into a random cardboard box that was set up specifically for that reason and nothing more, the two took a fall off a lift onto a table and Hardy's head smacked the concrete.

That was immediately called the finish, as Hardy was seemingly unresponsive and suffering from a concussion.

Then, after a few minutes of confusion, the match was restarted. A few moments later, Hardy and Guevara climbed part of the set, The Spanish God was pushed off and fell onto a padded section and that was it.

That may have been the conclusion of the match as originally planned, but we never should have seen it. This match should have ended the moment it was clear Hardy was injured and no further risk should have been taken.

It doesn't matter if AEW booked these two into a corner with the stipulation that Hardy would leave the company with a loss. Writers could have figured out a way out of that or simply ignored it. The priority should have been his safety and it certainly shouldn't have taken a backseat to what we saw was deemed too important not to do.

Even if this had gone the way it was supposed to, that would have been a weak finish, so this was wrong on all accounts.

A poorly written beginning, a lame finish we've seen before and a reckless spot at the start that became even more dangerous as time went on means this was easily the lowest point of the night and something that should never happen again.

It was later confirmed Hardy was taken to a local hospital and AEW CEO Tony Khan told reporters after the event that Hardy cleared concussion protocol after the match, but there's no justification for continuing this match.