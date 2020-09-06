AEW All Out 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsSeptember 6, 2020
AEW All Out 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points
All Elite Wrestling's biggest show of the year has returned with All Out 2020.
This card featured Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against MJF, NWA women's champion Thunder Rosa vying for Hikaru Shida's title, a Mimosa Mayhem Match between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho and much more.
Some aspects of the card felt a bit weaker compared to the headlining acts, but there was still a lot of potential to draw from.
Now that it's finished, how did it play out? What were the standout pros and cons of the night?
Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of AEW All Out 2020.
Full Match Results
- (Buy In) Joey Janela defeated Serpentico by pinfall.
- (Buy In) Private Party defeated John Silver and Alex Reynolds of Dark Order by pinfall.
- Tooth and Nail Match: Big Swole defeated Britt Baker by knockout via anesthesia.
- The Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express by pinfall.
- Lance Archer won the Casino Battle Royale.
- Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy defeated Sammy Guevara.
- Hikaru Shida defeated Thunder Rosa by pinfall to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.
- Dustin Rhodes, Matt Cardona, QT Marshall and Scorpio Sky defeated Dark Order by pinfall.
- FTR defeated Kenny Omega and Adam Page by pinfall to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship.
- Mimosa Mayhem Match: Orange Cassidy defeated Chris Jericho by tossing him into the tank of mimosa.
- Jon Moxley defeated MJF by pinfall to retain the AEW World Championship.
AEW All Out 2020 results
Low Point: Tooth and Nail Match
Originally, the Tooth and Nail Match was scheduled for the Buy In. Either to try to appease fans who were upset about that or just to make room for two more matches to be added to the card, it was bumped to the main show.
To start off with this was odd and not the best decision, especially considering how weak it was.
The first impression was Reba taking a weak clipboard shot to the head. It continued to be sloppy with little substance to it.
Why would Big Swole punch through a diploma? That does more harm to her than to her opponent. If it was supposed to just look cool despite its lack of logic, it failed in that regard, too.
There were three decent moments in this: Britt Baker trying to use a drill on Big Swole, Baker taking a needle to the ring and the idea that the finish was a knockout by anesthesia.
If those three things were worth enough for this to be the blow-off of this feud, you likely felt satisfied. Anyone who wanted anything more than that just sees this as an awkward start to the show.
Mixed Bag: The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express
Not to spoil the list, but there were a lot of low points on this card, which made this more of a highlight in hindsight, but it still had its flaws.
If all you care about is seeing some talented wrestlers duke it out in the ring, even if it has no purpose other than pure athleticism, then this did its job. The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express have more than proven themselves capable of putting on a good match and they did just fine.
But the downside to this match was that it had no value to it from the start.
These two teams simply won a match on Dynamite to earn a spot on the card for the sake of it.
There were no stakes, they aren't feuding with each other—or this was a weak start to their feud—and nothing happened that was must-see.
If the story was supposed to be that The Young Bucks are getting closer to a heel turn, why did Marko Stunt interfere? That is a heel move on behalf of Jurassic Express, which undercuts Matt and Nick Jackson being the villains of the match.
This could have been in place of the two Buy In matches and served the same goal of merely watching these guys wrestle for the sake of it.
Low Point: Casino Battle Royale
The 21-man Casino Battle Royale should have been a guaranteed win for this card. It had a ton of talent involved, battle royals are inherently fun and there was room for a fun surprise with its final entrant.
Instead, this carried on the theme of the night of being too messy for its own sake.
There was no real flow for the match for its entirety. Then, it not only wasn't saved by the reveal of its last competitor, it actually took a turn for the worse!
Matt Sydal is talented and has his fans, but using him as the big shock was underwhelming. Of course, it didn't help the moment when he immediately slipped on the ropes and botched his first move, ruining his debut from the onset as if he were The Shockmaster.
Then, Brian Cage and Darby Allin continued their trend from Double or Nothing of taking a while to set up a gimmick with weapons, just for it to look too complicated for its own sake and Allin to get hurt. Last time, it was Cage trying to put Allin on a ladder. This time, it was dumping tacks and Allin into a body bad just to toss him over the ropes.
Will Hobbs could have been hurt when he hit his head on the ropes.
Jake Roberts playfully smacked Eddie Kingston with a bag that we didn't see the contents of, so it looked more like a pillow fight than anything dangerous.
By the end, Lance Archer came out the winner, which gave off a vibe of spoiling the main event.
Low Point: Broken Rules Match
The Broken Rules Match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara was absolutely terrible regardless of what happened being planned or not.
After Guevara ran into a random cardboard box that was set up specifically for that reason and nothing more, the two took a fall off a lift onto a table and Hardy's head smacked the concrete.
That was immediately called the finish, as Hardy was seemingly unresponsive and suffering from a concussion.
Then, after a few minutes of confusion, the match was restarted. A few moments later, Hardy and Guevara climbed part of the set, The Spanish God was pushed off and fell onto a padded section and that was it.
That may have been the conclusion of the match as originally planned, but we never should have seen it. This match should have ended the moment it was clear Hardy was injured and no further risk should have been taken.
It doesn't matter if AEW booked these two into a corner with the stipulation that Hardy would leave the company with a loss. Writers could have figured out a way out of that or simply ignored it. The priority should have been his safety and it certainly shouldn't have taken a backseat to what we saw was deemed too important not to do.
Even if this had gone the way it was supposed to, that would have been a weak finish, so this was wrong on all accounts.
A poorly written beginning, a lame finish we've seen before and a reckless spot at the start that became even more dangerous as time went on means this was easily the lowest point of the night and something that should never happen again.
It was later confirmed Hardy was taken to a local hospital and AEW CEO Tony Khan told reporters after the event that Hardy cleared concussion protocol after the match, but there's no justification for continuing this match.
Highlight: AEW Takes a Shot at WWE's Third-Party Problems
In a bumper segment between matches, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford announced they will have their wedding live on Dynamite and next week, Sabian will reveal his best man and start the bachelor party antics.
That could be interesting, but that wasn't the highlight of that interstitial.
As pictured above, Sabian and Ford held up a sign promoting Sabian's Twitch account and a message scrolled at the bottom of the screen saying All Elite Wrestling approved that endorsement.
Obviously, this was a dig at WWE, which is trying to force its Superstars to no longer use third-party services such as Twitch and Cameo. It is seen as a massive blow to WWE morale and possible grounds for wrestlers to want to leave their contracts.
AEW has its fair share of problems, both different and the same from WWE, so both companies have to be careful when throwing stones in their glass houses. However, the positive of competition is that they can keep each other on their toes by calling out ridiculous situations like this.
Low Point: Dark Order vs. Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona and Scorpio Sky
Had this eight-man tag team match been on an episode of Dynamite or Dark, it would have been less of a low point. The trouble is that this is supposed to be AEW's biggest event of the year, so how was this better than a TNT Championship match?
Paying fans should get the fight where the title is on the line, rather than the setup tag team match.
Instead, that match is happening on Dynamite, meaning if you paid for All Out, you get to see what leads to the more important thing coming later on cable, which is backwards from what should happen.
It's also disappointing Dark Order lost at all, as this did them no favors.
Coming up short takes some of the heat away from the faction and harms how strong they looked after having taken Cody out.
The takeaway for this segment was that they're not as intimidating as we thought and Evil Uno clearly isn't as bad of a guy, either, since he was sympathetic toward Colt Cabana for losing.
This did nothing but harm to Dark Order and told fans Dynamite is more important to watch than the pay-per-view.
Highlight: AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The AEW World Tag Team Championship match was definitely a step up from what preceded it tonight.
Unfortunately, it has to be said that it didn't live up to the hype. By no means did this equal or surpass Adam Page and Kenny Omega against The Young Bucks.
But that may not be on FTR or the now former tag team champions. The fault could be on the crowd.
Whether due to the heat or being drained by the rough segments prior to this, the audience was less than enthusiastic. Fans in attendance had about as much enthusiasm as Orange Cassidy chilling out ringside.
If you transplanted this exact match and put it in front of a packed house, the energy would have been drastically different and the whole vibe would have been significantly better.
As it stands, though, flawed crowd or not, it was still a solid contest with the right winners going over and the further implosion of The Elite will be interesting to track going forward.
Highlight: Mimosa Mayhem Match
There have been more innovative matches, better wrestling contests and more brutal fights, but the Mimosa Mayhem Match at least delivered on what it promised.
It teased the idea of someone falling into a vat of mimosa and the fans got just that, which was a happy moment, rather than a bittersweet one.
Orange Cassidy came in as the underdog and had to scratch and claw his way to victory, but ultimately came out the winner of this and the overall feud.
It appears the experiment of whether or not Cassidy can be turned into a main-eventer is over and the answer is a positive one.
There's not much more you can ask for than that.
Highlight: AEW World Championship Match
MJF fans will be disappointed he isn't the new AEW world champion, but you can't deny he lost looking as strong as possible.
Not only was he fighting with more intensity than we've ever seen and withstanding more punishment than ever in his AEW career, he also lost on a technicality.
With Wardlow unintentionally distracting the referee, Jon Moxley was able to hit the Paradigm Shift, which he was banned from using. By the rules of the match, MJF should be the rightful champion. It just so happens professional wrestling is perpetually hindered by bad officiating.
This shows Moxley found a loophole and can win matches with quick thinking, rather than just relying solely on grit and determination.
Going into this show, one could say it was a "three-match card" as the final matches were the biggest draws. That was certainly proven right as mostly everything else was either very problematic or, in the case of Shida vs. Rosa and the Buy In matches, not good enough or bad enough to warrant a discussion on.
At least the main event delivered and the show ended on a positive note.
