Report: Matt Hardy Taken to Hospital After Apparent Head Injury at AEW All Out

Matt Hardy was taken to a local hospital after appearing to suffer a head injury following a spot against Sammy Guevara in their singles match on Saturday at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Johnson also wrote that Hardy's hospital visit was a "precautionary measure to have him checked out and possibly get an MRI to evaluate any possible injury."

Guevara speared Hardy off an elevated forklift with the intention of them both falling through a table below, but Hardy went flying past the table and appeared to hit his head and neck on the concrete below.

The match paused momentarily with Hardy injured. Brent Brookhouse of CBSSports.com had more details:

"Things got extremely weird as Hardy seemed legitimately hurt, unable to stand and repeatedly checked on by the referee before the match was called off moments after it began.

"The cameras followed both men and then Hardy emerged from a door as the match restarted, which seemed a questionable decision at best. Both men then began climbing some scaffolding before Hardy knocked Guevara off with a right hand onto a padded part of the stage for a 10-count finish."



An announcement on the broadcast stated that AEW's ringside doctor, Dr. Michael Sampson, let the match continue after Hardy told him he was good to go, per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

AEW later revised the update, per Satin, saying it "misspoke the first time." The second update stated that Dr. Sampson evaluated Hardy independently and cleared him.

Satin also tweeted that the spot was run through twice beforehand, including once with an insured stunt person overseeing.

After the incident, Reby Hardy, a former pro wrestler and valet who is married to Matt Hardy, went on Twitter and expressed her frustrations with how the situation was handled (tweet contains profanity):

Hardy, who has been wrestling professionally since 1992, made his AEW debut in March of this year.